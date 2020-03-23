USD/CHF holds steady above mid-0.9800s, closer to multi-month tops

- Risk-off mood, broad-based USD weakness exerted some initial pressure on the USD/CHF.
- The US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 bill, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD.
- A rush to hoard cash extended some support to the greenback and helped limit the downside.
The USD/CHF pair quickly recovered around 75-80 pips from sub-0.9700 levels, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped below the Asian session swing high.
The pair continued with its struggle to capitalize on its move beyond the 0.9900 round-figure mark, or 3-1/2 month tops and witnessed some intraday pullback in the wake of some US dollar selling bias.
The US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 rescue package bill, coupled with a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields exerted some pressure on the greenback and exerted some pressure on the major.
This coupled with the prevailing risk-off environment provided a minor lift to traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Swiss franc, and contributed to the pair's early decline to sub-0.9700 levels.
Persistent fears about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued weighed on investors' sentiment and led to yet another round of a brutal selloff across the global equity markets.
However, the global rush to hoard cash amid growing concerns over tightening liquidity extended some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and helped limit the downside.
Currently hovering around the 0.9860-65 region, bullish traders are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.9900 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9863
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9586
|Daily SMA50
|0.9673
|Daily SMA100
|0.9761
|Daily SMA200
|0.9817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9901
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9744
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0084
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.