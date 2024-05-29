USD/CHF holds steady above 0.9100 ahead of Swiss GDP data

Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) will report the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday. The GDP growth number for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 is estimated to expand by 0.3%.QoQ in Q1. If the report shows a stronger-than-expected reading, this could provide some support to the Swiss Franc (CHF). Apart from this, Israeli forces shelled a tent camp in a designated “safe zone” west of Rafah and killed at least 21 people, including 13 women and girls, in the latest mass killing of Palestinian civilians, according to Al Jazeera. Investors will closely watch the developments surrounding the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Any signs of escalating risks might further boost safe-haven assets like the CHF and cap the upside for the pair.

The USD/CHF pair trades flat around 0.9125 during the early European session on Wednesday. Traders remain cautious ahead of the crucial inflation readings this week. Later on Wednesday, the Fed’s Beige Book will be released, and the Fed’s John Williams is scheduled to speak. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to cut rates until later this year as inflation remains sticky. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that the US central bank’s policy stance is restrictive, but further rate hikes cannot be ruled out. Investors are now pricing in nearly a 50% chance that the Fed will hold rates in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Data from the US Conference Board on Tuesday revealed that Consumer Confidence improved to 102.0 in May from 97.5 in April, better than the estimation of 95.9. The figure unexpectedly rose in May after a decline for three straight months, but worries about inflation persisted, and the US consumer expected higher interest rates over the next year. This continues to underpin the Greenback and create a tailwind for USD/CHF.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.