USD/CHF holds gains near 0.7950, further upside seems limited

USD/CHF may lose ground as the Swiss Franc receives support from diminishing odds of further SNB rate cuts.

The SNB is widely anticipated to hold the policy rate steady at 0% in September following latest hot CPI figures.

The recent FOMC Meeting Minutes indicated uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s policy stance.

USD/CHF gains ground after two days of losses, trading around 0.7950 during the European hours on Thursday. The upside for the pair could be limited as the Swiss Franc (CHF) receives support from fading expectations of further rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), following a stronger-than-expected inflation reading.

Earlier this month, the Federal Statistical Office of Switzerland reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.1% decline and surprising forecasts that anticipated another drop. This rebound brings inflation back within the SNB’s 0–2% target range, signaling renewed price stability. As a result, the Swiss central bank is widely expected to hold the policy rate steady at 0% in September, with many analysts projecting it will remain unchanged through 2026.

Additionally, the USD/CHF pair may lose its ground as the Swiss Franc (CHF) receives support from increased safe-haven demand, driven by the potential impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on global economic growth.

President Trump unveiled on Wednesday a new round of tariff demand letters, including a 50% rate on Brazil, a 30% rate on Algeria, Libya, Iraq, and Sri Lanka, and a 20% rate on goods from the Philippines, which are set to hit in August, per Bloomberg.

Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) struggles due to rising trade concerns and uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. The latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the June 17–18 meeting, released on Wednesday, indicated ample uncertainty and a divide within the Fed policymakers on how tariffs will impact inflation going forward.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against six major currencies, extends its losses for the second successive session and is trading at around 97.30 at the time of writing. Traders will likely observe the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims later on Thursday.