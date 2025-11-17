TRENDING:
USD/CHF holds gains near 0.7950 as expectations for a December Fed rate cut fade

  • USD/CHF appreciates as the US Dollar gains on decreasing odds of Fed rate cuts.
  • CME FedWatch Tool indicates pricing in a 46% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December.
  • The Swiss Franc could gain support from rising expectations of the SNB keeping policy rate unchanged at 0% in December.
Akhtar Faruqui

USD/CHF continues to gain ground for the second successive session, trading around 0.7950 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains amid diminishing likelihood of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in December. Traders are preparing for a wave of delayed United States (US) economic data after the government’s reopening, looking for clearer signals on Federal Reserve (Fed) policy.

The highly anticipated September Nonfarm Payrolls report is scheduled for release on November 20, with markets also awaiting a revised timeline for other key indicators. However, US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett cautioned last week that some October data may “never materialize,” as several agencies were unable to gather information during the shutdown.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in a 46% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 67% probability that markets priced a week ago.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffery Schmid said on Friday that monetary policy should “lean against demand growth,” adding that current Fed policy is “modestly restrictive,” which he believes is appropriate. Moreover, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said Thursday that rates are now closer to neutral than restrictive and the US economy remains resilient. Musalem stressed the need for caution, noting there is limited room to ease without risking overly accommodative policy.

The upside in the USD/CHF pair may be restrained as the Swiss Franc (CHF) could draw further support from growing expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will hold its policy rate at 0% in December amid forecasts of rising inflation. SNB officials have signaled confidence in an upward inflation trajectory, with Vice President Antoine Martin stating it is “expected to increase slightly.”

The CHF also strengthened after the Swiss government confirmed it had reached a 15% tariff agreement with the Trump administration—a development that offers relief to Switzerland, which had previously faced the highest tariff imposed on any developed nation.

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.



