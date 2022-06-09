- USD/CHF gained traction for the sixth straight day and climbed to a fresh three-week high.
- Elevated US bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive.
- A softer risk tone could benefit the safe-haven CHF and keep a lid on any meaningful upside.
The USD/CHF pair prolonged its recent strong move up witnessed over the past one week or so and edged higher for the sixth successive day on Thursday. Spot prices climbed to a fresh three-week high during the early European session, with bulls now awaiting sustained strength beyond the 0.9800 round-figure mark.
Elevated US Treasury bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the USD/CHF pair. After a brief pullback earlier this week, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot back above the 3.0% threshold amid worries about the persistent rise in inflationary pressures.
Investors remain concerned that the global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war would push consumer prices even higher. The recent rally in crude oil prices further ramped up inflation fears and fueled speculations that the Fed would tighten its policy at a faster pace. This, in turn, underpinned the US bond yields and the USD.
Hence, the market focus remains glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Friday. The US CPI report would play a key role in determining the Fed's policy tightening path and influence the near-term USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should assist traders to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CHF pair.
In the meantime, the prevalent caution mood could drive some haven flows towards the Swiss franc and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9794
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9732
|Daily SMA50
|0.9626
|Daily SMA100
|0.9441
|Daily SMA200
|0.9328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9789
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9721
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9659
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
