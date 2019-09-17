USD/CHF hits fresh multi-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Remains well bid for the second consecutive session, despite a subdued USD demand.
  • Initial signs of stability weighed on the CHF’s safe-haven status and remained supportive.

The USD/CHF pair refreshed multi-week tops, around the 0.9855 region in the last hour, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
 
The pair gained some positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and built on the overnight goodish intraday up-move of around 75 pips from the weekly bearish gap, triggered by the weekend drone attacks on two major Saudi Arabian oil installations.

Bulls shrug off a subdued USD price action

Resurgent US Dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors behind the previous session's recovery move. With the lacking any strong follow-through on Tuesday, signs of stability in the global financial markets weighed on the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status and remained supportive.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the bullish move or runs out of the steam at higher levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US and ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.
 
From a technical perspective, any subsequent buying interest has the potential to lift the pair further towards testing a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old ascending trend-channel, currently near the parity mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9951
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.9929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9859
Daily SMA50 0.9842
Daily SMA100 0.9916
Daily SMA200 0.995
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.994
Previous Daily Low 0.9864
Previous Weekly High 0.9947
Previous Weekly Low 0.9854
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9893
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9882
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9806
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9958
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9987
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0034

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020

EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020

The EUR/USD pair is trading slightly higher but within familiar levels following the German ZEW survey, which showed that sentiment improved in September. Traders cautious ahead of Fed’s announcement this Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases

The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Gasoline and the Gulf

Gasoline and the Gulf

The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will  begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures