USD/CHF hits fresh lows near 0.9480 and rebounds to 0.9500

- Swiss franc extends gains versus the US dollar on Monday.
- Greenback losses ground across the board during the American session.
The USD/CHF dropped further and printed a fresh daily low at 0.9479 as it extends the retreat from 0.9550. As of writing, the pair is trading slightly above 0.9500, off lows on a quiet US session.
The driver of price action across majors on Monday is the US dollar. After bottoming, the US dollar rebounded as equity prices in Wall Street trimmed losses, pushing USD/CHF back to 0.9500.
The Dow Jones is falling 1.33% and the Nasdaq 0.35%, both off lows. Regarding economic data, in the US the Empire manufacturing rose much more than expected, rising to -0.2 in June from -48.5
Levels to watch
The next resistance in the very short-term for USD/CHF might be seen at 0.9510/15, a horizontal level, and the 20-hour moving average. A recovery above should strengthen the US dollar. The next crucial level is 0.9550/55 (June 12 & 15 high). If the pair consolidates above 0.9555, another leg higher seems likely.
On the flip side, if the price drops back under 0.9500, the bearish pressure could rise. Support levels might lie at 0.9475, followed by 0.9445/50.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9502
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.9524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9616
|Daily SMA50
|0.9668
|Daily SMA100
|0.9671
|Daily SMA200
|0.9767
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9554
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9436
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9376
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9481
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9691
