USD/CHF hangs near 3-month lows ahead of US CPI, FOMC

- USD/CHF pair gained some traction earlier today amid a modest USD uptick.
- Persistent trade-related uncertainties kept a lid on the attempted recovery.
- Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the highly anticipated FOMC decision.
The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on its early modest uptick and is currently placed in the neutral territory, well within the striking distance of over three-month lows.
A modest pickup in the US dollar demand helped the pair to gain some traction during the early part of Wednesday trading action, albeit a combination of factors kept a lid on the attempted intraday recovery move.
Focus on trade developments, FOMC
Conflicting reports added to persistent trade uncertainties and continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets, which turned out to be one of the key factors that benefitted the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven demand.
It is worth mentioning that the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the US President Donald Trump is yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs. On the other hand, negotiators from both sides were reportedly laying the groundwork for a preliminary deal to wind back their trade war.
Reviving safe-haven demand was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. This further collaborated towards capping the major ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision.
Heading into Wednesday's key event risk, traders are likely to take cues from the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures for November. The macro data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9846
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9918
|Daily SMA50
|0.9924
|Daily SMA100
|0.989
|Daily SMA200
|0.9944
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9883
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9864
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9872
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY stays flat near 108.70 as focus remains on US data and FOMC
BoJ Governor Kuroda says positive signs are seen for global economy. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 97.50. Coming up: Inflation data from US and FOMC's monetary policy decisions.