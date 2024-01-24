USD/CHF halts its winning streak on a subdued US Dollar, moves below 0.8700

- USD/CHF strives to snap its winning streak as US Treasury yields decline.
- Markets bets on Fed rate cuts in March have slowed down.
- Fed’s Bullard has anticipated the central bank to initiate policy rate cuts as early as March.
- SNB President Thomas Jordan noted that the robust CHF has played a role in capping inflation.
USD/CHF makes an effort to halt its winning streak that began on January 11. The USD/CHF pair trades lower near 0.8690 during the Asian session on Wednesday. This could be attributed to a minor decline in the US Dollar due to the downbeat US Treasury yields.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) edges lower to near 103.40 with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.32% and 4.11%, by the press time. Market sentiment suggests a decreased likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March. However, former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has expressed a contrasting view, anticipating the Fed to initiate interest rate cuts even before inflation reaches 2.0%, with the possibility of cuts as early as March.
Moreover, there is full pricing in of a 25 basis point (bps) cut in May, and the chances of a 50 bps cut stand at 50%. Traders are likely eagerly awaiting the release of the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United States on Wednesday.
Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Thomas Jordan addressed the strong Swiss Franc (CHF) during an event in the Swiss town of Brig on Tuesday. He noted that the robust Swiss Franc has played a role in capping inflation. Additionally, Jordan expressed confidence in the economy, stating, "Economists are confident that there won’t be a recession, and we are also confident, otherwise we would forecast one." He emphasized that while a recession is not expected, the outlook points to weak growth.
In the context of economic indicators, the Federal Statistical Office of Switzerland reported last week that the decline in Producer and Import Prices decelerated in December compared to the fall observed in November. Looking ahead, traders are eagerly anticipating the release of Real Retail Sales and the ZEW Survey – Expectations in the coming week. These releases are expected to provide further insights into the trajectory of the Swiss National Bank's interest rates.
USD/CHF: Technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8693
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.8707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8542
|Daily SMA50
|0.866
|Daily SMA100
|0.8842
|Daily SMA200
|0.8861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8728
|Previous Daily Low
|0.865
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.852
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8617
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
