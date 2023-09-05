USD/CHF gathered momentum and broke above the 100-day SMA

- After a month of side-ways trading, the USD/CHF jumped above the 100-day SMA.
- The USD is one of the top performers of the session on the back of risk aversion and hawkish Waller.
- All eyes are now on Wednesday’s ISM PMIs from the US from August.
The USD/CHF finally saw action after several sessions of sideways trading and jumped above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.8880. Despite reporting weak Factory Orders figures from July, the USD traded strongly against most of its rivals.
In line with that, the US DXY index rose to highs since March near 104.80, which a cautious market sentiment could explain as investors await fresh catalysts on a quiet session. Regarding the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions, bond yields are trading neutral, with mild gains. At the same time, the World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP) tool indicates that market participants are still seeing some probabilities of a 25 basis point (bps) hike for the remainder of the year, which would take rates to 5.75%.
On Tuesday, Christopher Waller from the Fed stated that until inflation comes down, the Fed will have to keep rates at restrictive levels and that one more hike won’t send the economy into a recession. Those hawkish comments contributed to the USD strength.
On the CHF side, the Swiss Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was reported on Monday to have remained steady and failed to live up to the expectations of a 0.1% increase expected by the markets, which also explains the upward movements of the pair.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
Considering the daily chart, USD/CHF presents a neutral to bullish outlook, with the bulls recovering and gaining momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a positive slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram prints bigger green bars. Additionally, the pair is above the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) but below the 200-day SMA, highlighting the continued dominance of bulls in the broader perspective.
Support levels: 0.8880 (100-day SMA), 0.8800 (20-day SMA), 0.8750.
Resistance levels: 0.8900, 0.8930, 0.8950.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8896
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.8844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8802
|Daily SMA50
|0.8781
|Daily SMA100
|0.888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8833
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8745
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8844
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.886
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8889
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
