The USD/CHF pair holds positive ground around the mid-0.8800s during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The recovery of the pair is bolstered by the firmer US dollar (USD). Investors await the Swiss Real Retail Sales and US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due on Friday. The pair currently trades near 0.8845, gaining 0.04% on the day. On Thursday, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) rose by 2.4% YoY in January, a slowdown from December’s reading of 2.6%. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, Core PCE, eased to 2.8% YoY from 2.9% in the previous reading, in line with the estimation. Furthermore, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending February 24 totaled 215K from the previous reading of 202K, worse than the expectation of 210K. Continuing Claims rose to 1.905 million, higher than the forecast of 1.874 million. The January inflation data increases uncertainty and delays expectations of a rate cut, which boosts the US Dollar (USD) against its rivals. The Fed officials will monitor the inflation data, and the policymakers will likely set the table for interest-rate cuts later this year. On the Swiss front, Switzerland's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.3% QoQ in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, better than the estimation of 0.1%, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Thursday. Moving on, traders will monitor the Swiss January Real Retail Sales, which is estimated to improve from a 0.8% decline to a 0.4% rise. Also, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will be released from the US docket. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.