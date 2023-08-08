USD/CHF gains ground amid USD strength ahead of CPI data

- USD/CHF trades with gains near the 0.8760 area, and bulls are recovering momentum.
- A negative market mood gives the USD traction, and the DXY jumped above 102.50.
- Ahead of CPI data on Thursday, Fed officials delivered mixed signals.
On Tuesday, the USD/CHF traded higher for a consecutive day. The USD is gaining ground against its rivals due to a cautious market mood while markets try deciphering Federal Reserve (Fed) officials' mixed messages. On the Swiss side, no relevant data will be released during the session.
Federal Reserve officials are conveying conflicting messages to the markets. Michelle Bowman has indicated that further rises will likely be necessary, whereas John Williams has expressed that upcoming Federal Reserve choices remain uncertain. On Tuesday, Thomas Barking stated that he is not sure where the rates in the US will go, while Patrick Harker sounded a bit more hawkish, showing himself concerned with inflation not cooling down.
Meanwhile, as per the CME FedWatch tool, investors remain confident that the Federal Reserve won’t hike in the remainder of 2023. They are discounting low odds of 14% of an increase in September and a 30% probability of a hike in November.
For the rest of the week, the highlight is the release of inflation data on Thursday, with the Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) index expected to accelerate to 3.3% YoY in July and the Core CPI expected to remain at 4.8%. In that sense, inflation data will be key for investors to place their bets regarding the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decision.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the outlook for the USD/CHF is neutral to bullish for the short term as the bulls are gaining momentum but still have some work to do. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram exhibits more oversized green bars. However, on the broader scale, the pair remains below the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), suggesting that the bears have the upperhand in the long term.
Support levels: 0.8673 (20-day SMA), 0.8650, 0.8600.
Resistance levels: 0.8780, 0.8800, 0.8825.
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.876
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.8729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8677
|Daily SMA50
|0.8867
|Daily SMA100
|0.8938
|Daily SMA200
|0.9149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8774
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
