USD/CHF flirting with session lows, around 0.9700 mark amid notable USD supply

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF met with some fresh supply in the last hour amid some renewed USD weakness.
  • Worsening US-China relations benefitted the safe-haven CHF and added to the selling bias.
  • The recent rangebound price moves warrant some caution before placing directional bets.

The USD/CHF pair faded an intraday bullish spike to the 0.9745 region and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour. The pair quickly retreated over 40 pips from the early North American swing high, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the 0.9700 mark.

The US dollar gained some traction amid worsening US-China relations, especially after the US Commerce Department announced to bar Huawei from acquiring semiconductors and chipsets made using US software and technology. The USD uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply following the release of US monthly Retail Sales figures.

Data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that the headline US Retail Sales declined by 16.4% in April, worse than consensus estimates pointing to a 12% decline. Adding to this, sales excluding autos plunged 17.2% during the reported month and the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group also recorded a steep decline of 15.3%.

The USD turned sharply low in what could be termed as a late reaction to the awful data. This coupled with a fresh leg down in the equity markets, always on the back of growing fears about the second wave of the coronavirus infections and fading hopes for a quick global economic recovery, benefitted the Swiss franc's relative safe-haven status.

The USD/CHF pair moved further away from one-week tops set in the previous session, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so. The range-bound trading action warrants some caution for aggressive traders, awaiting a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9707
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 0.9731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.971
Daily SMA50 0.9663
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9755
Previous Daily Low 0.9714
Previous Weekly High 0.9784
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9729
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9711
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9691
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9669
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9753
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9775
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9795

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data

GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data

GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness

EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door

Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door

BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.

Read more

Gold moves closer to multi-year tops amid softer risk tone, weaker USD

Gold moves closer to multi-year tops amid softer risk tone, weaker USD

Gold continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and the intraday buying interest picked up pace during the early North American session. 

Gold News

WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry

WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry

WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures