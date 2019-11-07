USD/CHF extends rally to 0.9975, highest since mid-October

  • Swiss Franc amid the worst performers on Thursday amid positive trade headlines. 
  • US dollar rises supported by higher US yields; Wall Street hits a new record. 

The USD/CHF pair broke to the upside after trading sideways around 0.9925 for hours. It climbed to 0.9975, reaching a three-week high. Near the end of the session, it is consolidating gains, holding above relevant short-term technical levels. 

Equity prices are higher in Wall Street amid reports that the US and China have agreed to rescind some existing tariffs on a “phase one” deal. It has not yet been finalized, but all suggest they are getting closer.

US yields have been rising all day. The 10-year rose to 1.96%, highest since early August; a week ago was under 1.70%. The dramatic move in yields offered support to the US dollar and reflected less demand for safe-haven assets like the Swiss Franc. 

From a technical perspective, the pair broke above a downtrend line and is hovering around the 0.9960/65 horizontal resistance. A consolidation on top would point to further gains toward the next resistance at 0.9995. On the flip side, if the pair fails at 0.9960 the bullish pressure would ease, the next support is at 0.9940.

Overview
Today last price 0.997
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 0.9923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9916
Daily SMA50 0.9916
Daily SMA100 0.987
Daily SMA200 0.9955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9941
Previous Daily Low 0.9915
Previous Weekly High 0.997
Previous Weekly Low 0.985
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9931
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9912
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9886
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9938
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9964

 

 

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY advances to highest level since May near 109.50

The USD/JPY started the day below the 109 handle on Thursday and spent the Asian session in a calm manner but rose sharply during the European trading hours after China's Commerce Ministry said that the United States and China have agreed to roll back tariffs.

USD/JPY News

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

