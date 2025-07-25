USD/CHF edges higher to above 0.7950 on modest US Dollar strength

- USD/CHF strengthens to near 0.7965 in Friday’s early European session.
- Trump is reported to be shifting to dealmaking mode on China.
- Concerns over the Fed's independence might drag the US Dollar lower.
The USD/CHF pair trades on a positive note around 0.7965 during the early European session on Friday. Optimism surrounding US trade deals provides some support to the Greenback. However, the upside for the pair might be limited as markets might turn cautious ahead of crucial events next week.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday that US President Donald Trump is now pursuing dealmaking with China. Trump might shift from a strategy of pressure to negotiation, with the goal of securing an economic agreement that will increase US access to Chinese markets, particularly in business and technology. These positive developments ease fears of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies and undermine the safe-haven currency, like the Swiss Franc (CHF).
Late Thursday, Trump added to the pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell with a visit to the Fed's Washington offices. Trump and Powell discussed the costs of ongoing renovations at the Fed's headquarters. Any surprise move that escalates tensions between the administration and the US central bank could drag the US Dollar (USD) lower against the CHF in the near term.
The US Durable Goods Orders for June will be released later on Friday. All eyes will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting next week. The FOMC is anticipated to leave the rate unchanged at its July meeting as policymakers prefer to wait for clarity on the expected impact of tariffs on inflation. Financial markets have priced in nearly a 60% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) September rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD softens to below 1.3500 ahead of UK Retail Sales release
GBP/USD extends the decline to near 1.3490 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, pressured by renewed US Dollar demand. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of US President Donald Trump's tariff deadline and the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. Later on Friday, the release of the UK June Retail Sales report will take center stage.
EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1700s amid trade concerns, stronger USD
The EUR/USD pair ticks lower for the second consecutive day on Friday and moves away from a nearly three-week top touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and currently trade around the 1.1740 region, down less than 0.10% for the day.
Gold price drifts lower amid a broadly stronger USD; remains close to weekly through
Gold price attracts sellers for the third straight day amid some follow-through USD strength. Trade optimism and the upbeat market mood further undermine the precious metal. The Fed uncertainty could cap the USD and help limit losses for the non-yielding commodity.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could correct further on fading bullish momentum
Bitcoin price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week. Traders should be cautious as the momentum indicators of these cryptocurrencies show signs of fading bullish momentum.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.