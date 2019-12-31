USD/CHF eases below 0.9670 as DXY test 96.50

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD selloff continues ahead of American session on Tuesday.
  • European stocks trade in red ahead of New Year break.
  • Coming up: Housing Price Index and CB Consumer Confidence data from US.

After spending the Asian session moving sideways near 0.9680, the USD/CHF pair lost its traction in the last hour and touched its lowest level since early November at 0.9665. As of writing, the pair was down 0.23% on the day at 0.9670.

No love for USD

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the greenback struggles to shake off the bearish pressure that arrived after the Christmas break last week. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, lost 0.28% on Monday and continued to edge lower on Tuesday. As of writing, the index was at its lowest level in more than five months at 96.52, erasing 0.23% on the day.

On Monday, the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas revealed that the business activity in Texas' manufacturing sector contracted for the second month in a row in December and weighed on the greenback. Later in the day, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Housing Price Index data from the US will be the last data releases of the year.

In the meantime, heightened tensions in the Middle East and profit-taking on New Year's Eve seem to be weighing on global equity indexes and helping the CHF preserve its strength. As of writing, Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE indexes were both down 0.7% on the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9668
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.9693
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9823
Daily SMA50 0.9885
Daily SMA100 0.9887
Daily SMA200 0.9929
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9757
Previous Daily Low 0.9673
Previous Weekly High 0.9832
Previous Weekly Low 0.9729
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9705
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9725
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9658
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9623
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9743
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9792
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9827

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits two-week highs near 1.32 amid end-of-year flows

GBP/USD hits two-week highs near 1.32 amid end-of-year flows

GBP/USD is extending its gains, nearing 1.32 and ending a turbulent year on a high note. End-of-year flows are sending the dollar down and investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rises to new four-month highs amid USD weakness

EUR/USD rises to new four-month highs amid USD weakness

EUR/USD is rising above 1.12, the highest since August on New Year's Eve. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations. 

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar remains down on New Year's Eve amid trade hopes, one last data point eyed

Forex Today: Dollar remains down on New Year's Eve amid trade hopes, one last data point eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid end-of-year positioning and optimism about a Sino-American trade deal. Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, will reportedly visit Washington.

Read more

Gold sits at three-month highs near $1525 on New Year’s Eve

Gold sits at three-month highs near $1525 on New Year’s Eve

Having reached the highest level since end-September at $1525.10 last hour, Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation, as the bulls take a breather and gather pace for the next push higher.

Gold News

USD/JPY: En route to challenge December low

USD/JPY: En route to challenge December low

Chinese mixed data failed to provide directional clues in thinned market conditions. Most markets are closed amid New Year’s Eve, Wall Street will open as usual. USD/JPY bearish despite oversold, at a brink of losing the 108.00 threshold.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures