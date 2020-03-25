USD/CHF drops below 0.9800 despite broad-based USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Market sentiment stays positive after US announces $2 trillion stimulus package.
  • US Dollar Index extends slide toward 101 on Wednesday.
  • Coming up: Durable Goods Orders from US and SNB's Quarterly Bulletin.

The USD/CHF pair closed the day with modest losses on Tuesday and extended its slide on Wednesday as the CHF struggles to find demand in the risk-on market environment. As of writing, the pair was down 0.3% on a daily basis at 0.9785.

The US Congress finally reached a deal on the coronavirus response bill that will be worth around $2 trillion. Major equity indexes in Asia posted strong gains to reflect the upbeat mood and European stocks stretched higher. Although it erased a portion of its earlier gains, the Euro Stoxx 50 is still up nearly 1% on the day.

USD struggles to find demand

On the other hand, easing worries over USD shortages in USD funding markets and a protracted recession in the US caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to continue to retreat from the multi-year highs that it set near 103 at the beginning of the week. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.5% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.

The US economic docket on Wednesday will feature Durable Goods Orders for February and Housing Price Index for January. More importantly, investors are likely to keep a close eye on markets' risk perception in the second half of the day. Finally, the Swiss National Bank will release its Quarterly Bulletin.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9784
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 0.9816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9591
Daily SMA50 0.9678
Daily SMA100 0.976
Daily SMA200 0.9815
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9852
Previous Daily Low 0.9719
Previous Weekly High 0.9901
Previous Weekly Low 0.9392
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9802
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9739
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9662
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9606
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9873
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9929
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0006

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs as market mood sours

EUR/USD retreats from highs as market mood sours

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, off the highs. Stocks are cooling down after the initial enthusiasm from the Senate's approval of the $2 trillion stimulus bill. The safe-haven dollar comes in demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off 1.19 after early surge

GBP/USD falls off 1.19 after early surge

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.19 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. US durable goods orders and coronavirus lockdowns are in play.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market decides the road ahead

Crypto market decides the road ahead

The crypto market is still deciding who will lead the next uptrend. Bitcoin is using its position as the undisputed king of the crypto board to increase its dominance level to 67.64% of the market capitalization.

Read more

Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600

Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600

Gold prices step back from two-week high. While overbought RSI could be considered as a reason for the latest pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-16 fall, near $1,607, seems to hold the key for the metal’s drop towards 1,600.

Gold News

WTI uninspired by US stimulus led risk-on, trims gains to test

WTI uninspired by US stimulus led risk-on, trims gains to test

Easing global growth concerns following the US agreement on the coronavirus stimulus deal did lift the risk sentient, however, failed to boost the recovery momentum in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX), as the rates head back towards the $24 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures