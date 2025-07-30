USD/CHF drifts lower to near 0.8050 as traders brace for Fed rate decision

- USD/CHF softens to near 0.8055 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
- Markets expect the Fed to leave the interest rate unchanged at its July meeting.
- US economic growth is estimated to have rebounded in the second quarter.
The USD/CHF pair trades in negative territory around 0.8055 during the early European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision and the US tariff deadline.
The Fed is anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later on Wednesday, though it could see a rare dissent by some Fed officials in favor of lower borrowing costs. Investors are already pricing in the odds of a rate cut in September at more than 60%, according to pricing in federal funds futures contracts.
"With labor market conditions near full employment, most Fed officials want to wait and see how tariffs impact inflation," said Tom Kenny, senior international economist at ANZ in Sydney.
The Greenback edges lower after trade talks between the US and China ended without any substantive agreement. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US and China will continue talks over maintaining a tariff truce before the deadline in two weeks, and Trump will make the final decision on any extension. Any signs of escalating trade tensions could boost the safe-haven demand, supporting the Swiss Franc.
Traders will also keep an eye on the preliminary reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. The US economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.4% in the second quarter (Q2), compared to a contraction of 0.5% in Q1. In case of a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could help limit the USD’s losses in the near term.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds positive ground above 1.1550, all eyes on Fed rate decision
The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1560, snapping the four-day losing streak during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. However, the potential upside for the major pair might be limited ahead of the crucial US events. Investors will closely monitor trade deals over the line before the August 1 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump.
GBP/USD holds ground around 1.3350 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed decision
GBP/USD edges higher after four days of losses, trading around 1.3360 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground as the US Dollar remains subdued ahead of US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the North American session.
Gold remains stuck in a familiar range as US GDP, Fed loom
Gold price keeps the weekly range between $3,350-$3,300 ahead of key US data, Fed policy announcements. The US Dollar falls on profit-taking after this week’s EU-US deal backed upsurge. Technically, the path of least resistance for Gold price remains to the downside.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum and Ripple prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.