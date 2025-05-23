- US Dollar weakness increases demand for the safe-haven Swiss Franc.
- USD/CHF extends losses after Trump threatens a 50% tariff on imports from the EU, which would be effective June 1st.
- The Swissie pair remains vulnerable as confidence in the Greenback as the reserve currency wanes.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) continues to strengthen against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with concerns over the health of the United States (US) economy weighing on the Greenback.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.8224, down 0.81% in the day, and heading toward the May low of 0.8186, which is a key support level.
United States (US) President Donald Trump threatened a 50% tariff on imports from the European Union (EU) on Friday, which would be effective June 1st. In a social media post, Trump stated that the EU was "very difficult to deal with" and "our negotiations with them are going nowhere."
Renewed tariff threats have reignited outflows from the US into safe havens like Gold and the Swiss Franc.
In the US, the House of Representatives' decision to pass the controversial ‘one big beautiful bill’ on Thursday has raised significant concerns over fiscal policy and debt repayments, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
On social media, Trump stated, “This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!"
However, the package is expected to add $3.8 trillion to the federal government's growing debt of $36.2 trillion over the next decade. This will increase the debt burden and is viewed negatively for the economy.
With speakers of the Federal Reserve (Fed) continuing to provide commentary about expectations of the US economy, their remarks play a pivotal role in shaping interest rate expectations.
Although higher interest rates are generally supportive of a currency, a more uncertain economic backdrop continues to support demand for alternative assets.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, back near 1.1330
EUR/USD meets daily support around the 1.1300 neighbourhood, managing to regain pace and revisit the 1.1330 region. Sentiment turned after President Trump proposed a “straight 50% tariff” on European imports, undermining the pair’s bullish momentum.
GBP/USD eases from tops, revisits the 1.3500 zone
GBP/USD benefits from broad US Dollar weakness, climbing to its highest level since February 2022 past 1.3500 at the end of the week. UK retail sales data surprised to the upside in April, lending extra wings to the quid.
Gold keeps the bullish tone near $3,350
Gold extends its weekly advance, trading around $3,350 per troy ounce on Friday. The rally in XAU/USD is driven by broad-based weakness in the Greenback, particulalry after President Trump’s threat to impose 50% tariffs on European imports.
Apple stock sinks below $200 after Trump threatens more tariffs Premium
Trump grows irate at Apple's move into India. President claims Apple must produce US-sold iPhone in US or face a 25% tariff. US equity futures slip more than 1% in Friday premarket after Trump threatens the EU with a 50% tariff.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.