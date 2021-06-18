USD/CHF consolidates near two-month tops, bulls await a move beyond 0.9200

- USD/CHF edged higher for the third consecutive session on the last day of the week.
- The Fed’s hawkish twist continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive.
- Sliding US bond yields held the USD bulls on the defensive amid a softer risk tone.
The USD/CHF pair held steady near two-month tops through the first half of the European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.9200 mark.
The pair edged higher for the third consecutive session on Friday and seems all set to build on this week's strong positive momentum, triggered by the Fed's sudden hawkish turn. It is worth recalling that the Fed stunned investors on Wednesday and brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes.
The so-called dot plot pointed to two rate hikes by the end of 2023 as against March's projection for no increase until 2024. This, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar and provided a modest lift to the USD/CHF pair. That said, sliding US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains.
On the other hand, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc. This, along with slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts, might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair. This, in turn, warrants some consolidation before the next leg up.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the US bond yields might play a key role in influencing the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8994
|Daily SMA50
|0.9066
|Daily SMA100
|0.9117
|Daily SMA200
|0.9069
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9188
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.