USD/CHF consolidates near 0.9250 on firmer USD

- USD/CHF trades modestly higher on Monday in the early Asian trading hours.
- The US Dollar Index remains strong near 93.00.
- Swiss franc remains on backfoot on improved risk-sentiment.
The USD/CHF continues to portray the familiar moves in the Asian session on Monday. The pair hoveres in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9248, up 0.11% for the day.
The buying pressure in the greenback keeps USD/CHF on the higher side. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, stays strong near 93.00 following the US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. Investors digested the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement of a reduction in its $120 billion monthly bond purchase this year during its two-day policy meeting. In addition to that, the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that tapering could occur as soon as in November or end in mid-2022.
In the latest development, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set Thursday for the infrastructure bill vote, earlier she warned no voting would be expected on Monday despite expressing her confidence on the passage of the $1 trillion stimulus package.
It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,451 with 0.13% gains.
On the other hand, the Swiss franc struggled to maintain the recent gains after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) lingered with ultra-low interest rates and indicated no sign to change its ultra-accommodative monetary policy amid lower inflation and a “ high valued “ currency. Furthermore, the SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan warned of the debt problems of China’s Evergrande group and its potential knock-out effect on Switzerland. As for now. Investors turn their attention to the US Durable Goods Orders, and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index September to take fresh trading impetus.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9246
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9208
|Daily SMA50
|0.9171
|Daily SMA100
|0.9128
|Daily SMA200
|0.9102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9261
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9333
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9216
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9264
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
