USD/CHF consolidates around 0.9070 after bouncing up from 0.9030

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • US dollar recovery from 0.9030 stalls at 0.9070 area.
  • The dollar trims losses favoured by higher safe-haven demand
  • Greenback's recovery loses steam as risk aversion eases.

The USD/CHF has bounced up from 0.9030 lows against the Swiss Franc, favoured by stronger US dollar demand to reach 0.9080 before consolidating around 0.9070 on the late US trading session.

US dollar picks up amid a negative market sentiment

Greenback’s reversal from 0.9165 highs earlier this week was contained right above the 0.9000 psychological level on Wednesday and the pair managed to put an end to a three-day losing streak buoyed by safe-haven demand as risk sentiment soured.

Investors’ optimism about a fiscal stimulus deal before the US Presidential Elections were crushed by Trump’s comments on Thursday blaming the Democrats for not willing to craft an acceptable agreement. This hammered appetite for risk and boosted the US dollar comeback with the Dollar Index bouncing back from seven-week highs.

USD recovery lost steam during the late North American trading session, with equity markets popping into positive territory and risk aversion easing somewhat after US House of Representatives’ Speaker, Nancy Pelosi reported some progress on the negotiations and suggested that an agreement might be reached “pretty soon”.

On the macroeconomic domain, the US jobless data contributed to easing risk aversion. The Weekly Jobless Claims data posted a larger than expected decline, with 787k last week, well below the 860K market consensus, while the previous week's reading was revised down to 842K from the 898K claims previously reported.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9071
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.9056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9163
Daily SMA50 0.913
Daily SMA100 0.9248
Daily SMA200 0.9465
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9072
Previous Daily Low 0.9031
Previous Weekly High 0.9163
Previous Weekly Low 0.9088
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9046
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9056
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9034
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9012
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8993
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9074
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9093
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9115

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable around 1.1820 ahead of US presidential debate

EUR/USD stable around 1.1820 ahead of US presidential debate

The EUR/USD pair spent the American session consolidating around 1.1820. Hopes for a US stimulus deal backed the greenback ahead of the US presidential debate.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth

AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth

AUD/USD trades around 0.7110, unchanged after a dull Thursday. The focus now shifted to the Commonwealth Bank PMIs.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area

XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area

Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.

Gold News

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.

Read more

WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close

WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures