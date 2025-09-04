USD/CHF consolidates ahead of key Swiss inflation, US employment data

- USD/CHF trades sideways around 0.8040 ahead of key Swiss and US data for August.
- The Swiss inflation is expected to have remained flat again on a monthly basis.
- Soft US JOLTS Job Openings data boosted Fed dovish bets.
The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range around 0.8040 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The Swiss Franc pair consolidates as investors await key Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) and United States (US) ADP Employment and ISM Services PMI data for August.
Economists expect the Swiss inflation to have remained flat again on a monthly basis, with annual figures rising steadily by 0.2%. An absence of growth in price pressures could force Swiss National Bank (SNB) officials to push interest rates into a negative territory.
In the US, the ADP Employment Change data is seen at 65K workers, significantly lower than 104K in July. Meanwhile, the ISM Services PMI is seen at 51.0, higher than the prior release of 50.1.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, gained ground after a corrective move on Wednesday to near 98.00.
The US Dollar faced a sharp selling pressure on Wednesday after weak US JOLTS Job Openings data for July. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that US employers posted 7.18 million fresh jobs, lower than expectations of 7.4 million, and the prior reading of 7.36 million. Soft US job Openings data fuelled Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets for the September policy meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to cut interest rates in the September policy meeting has increased to 97.6% from 92% seen before the JOLTS Job Openings data release.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1650 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales
EUR/USD edges lower after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1650 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair loses ground ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales data. Traders will shift their attention toward the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change, and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index.
GBP/USD weakens below 1.3450, US ISM Services PMI data looms
The GBP/USD pair declines to around 1.3430 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling weakens against the US Dollar amid UK fiscal worries. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index are the highlights later on Thursday.
Gold corrects from all-time peak as rise in Asian stocks prompts profit-taking
Gold price corrects sharply from the all-time peak amid receding safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further contributes to the downfall amid overbought conditions. Fed rate cut bets and trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the commodity.
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore leads market rebound as Four and Ethena sustain bullish momentum
The cryptocurrency market is on the front foot on Thursday, with MemeCore recording a double-digit rise in the last 24 hours, followed by the Four, which was previously known as BinaryX, and Ethena recovery.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.