USD/CHF consolidates above 0.9200, upside potential seems limited amid geopolitical jitters

- USD/CHF lacked any firm directional bias and oscillated in a range on Thursday.
- Russia-Ukraine tensions benefitted the safe-haven CHF and acted as a headwind.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand extended support and helped limit the fall.
The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading on Thursday and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the 0.9220 area.
The pair witnessed some selling during the Asian session and dropped back closer to a near two-week low touched in the previous day amid renewed fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the latest developments, Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours.
This comes after the United States and NATO said on Wednesday that there were no signs of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side and led to a fresh leg down in the equity markets. The risk-off mood forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, which benefitted the Swiss franc and exerted some pressure around the USD/CHF pair.
The initial market reaction to the cross-border shooting, however, turned out to be short-lived after details suggested that the incident occurred within the contested area of Donbas. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, helped limit any further losses and assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying in the vicinity of the 0.9200 mark.
The USD uptick, however, lacked strong bullish conviction amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, led by the global flight to safety. Apart from this, Wednesday's less hawkish FOMC meeting minutes, signalling a more measured and data-dependent approach from central bank officials, could act as a headwind for the buck and the USD/CHF pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight downfall confirmed a near-term bearish break through a familiar trading band held over the past one week or so. The fundamental/technical backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair is to the downside. That said, bearish traders are likely to wait for sustained weakness below the 0.9200 mark.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and housing market data. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. The focus, however, will remain on geopolitical developments.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.923
|Daily SMA50
|0.9205
|Daily SMA100
|0.9216
|Daily SMA200
|0.9175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9261
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9206
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9297
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1350 on Ukraine-led risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading under pressure around 1.1350 amid a renewed risk-aversion wave on news that Ukraine violated the ceasefire. The US dollar found a fresh bid on escalating Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, following the less hawkish Fed minutes. ECB, Fed-speaks awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.3600 as geopolitical tensions intensify
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3600, undermined by the sudden risk-off market mood. Russian media spread the news of Ukraine’s military firing grenades and mortars on four LPR locations. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a flight to safety could keep cable on the back foot.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.3600 as geopolitical tensions intensify
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3600, undermined by the sudden risk-off market mood. Russian media spread the news of Ukraine’s military firing grenades and mortars on four LPR locations. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a flight to safety could keep cable on the back foot.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia-Ukraine conflict not a global economic risk?
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.