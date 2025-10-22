USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7980 with markets looking for direction

The US Dollar consolidates Tuesday’s gains and remains trading within a narrow range above 0.7950, after bouncing from the 0.7910 area on Tuesday. Investors, however, are showing a cautious mood, awaiting US CPI data later this week and next week’s Fed monetary policy decision.

News that US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to de-escalate trade tensions, and the positive tone of the US president towards the Asian country, have contributed to calm markets, adding pressure on safe-haven assets such as the Swiss Franc.



Nevertheless, US Dollar rallies remain limited as investors brace for a 25 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week and likely anticipate further monetary easing in December, as concerns about the labour market have offset fears of inflationary risks stemming from trade tariffs.

In Switzerland, data released this week showed a moderate improvement in the trade surplus, but the Swiss Franc remained on its back foot. Consumer prices are showing a deflationary trend, which keeps pressure on the SNB to cut interest rates into negative levels.