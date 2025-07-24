USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7900 as a weaker USD offsets receding safe-haven demand

USD/CHF struggles for a firm intraday direction amid a combination of diverging forces.

The Fed uncertainty keeps the USD depressed and acts as a headwind for spot prices.

The trade optimism undermines the safe-haven CHF and lends support to the major.

The USD/CHF pair enters a bearish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Thursday and oscillates in a range around the 0.7920 area, close to a three-week low touched the previous day.

The US Dollar (USD) continues with its struggle to attract any meaningful buyers and languishes near a two-and-a-half week low, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair. Investors seem uncertain about the likely timing and pace of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Moreover, fears that the central bank's independence could be under threat from mounting political interference keep the USD bulls on the defensive.

In fact, US President Donald Trump has been personally attacking Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering borrowing costs. Trump has also repeatedly called for the central bank chief's resignation. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the new Fed Chair nominee is likely to be announced in December or January. This adds a layer of uncertainty and fails to assist the USD to register any meaningful recovery, in turn, weighing on the USD/CHF pair.

That said, the latest trade optimism remains supportive of a positive risk tone and holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF). Trump announced late Tuesday that his administration had reached a trade deal with Japan, while reports suggest that the US and the European Union are heading towards a 15% trade deal. This is seen as a key factor that helps limit the downside for the USD/CHF pair, at least for now.

Traders now look forward to the release of flash PMIs, which should provide a fresh insight into the global economic health and drive the broader risk sentiment. Furthermore, the European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision could infuse volatility in the markets and influence safe-haven assets. Apart from this, the US Weekly Jobless Claims and New Home Sales data might contribute to producing trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair later this Thursday.