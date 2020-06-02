USD/CHF clings to small gains above 0.9600 ahead Swiss GDP data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF rebounds above 0.9600 after dropping to monthly lows.
  • Pair remains indecisive as USD and CHF both struggle to find demand.
  • Swiss economy is expected to contract by 2.2% in first quarter.

The USD/CHF pair dropped to its lowest level since the first day of May at 0.9574 on Tuesday but recovered its losses in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 0.9620.

Earlier in the day, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback caused the pair to push lower. However, the upbeat market mood, which was the primary cause behind the USD weakness, also weighed on the CHF and allowed the pair to reverse its direction.

Major European equity indexes closed the day with strong gains on Tuesday and Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher despite protests and riots in major US cities.

Focus shifts to Swiss GDP report

The only data from the US on Tuesday showed that the ISM-NY's Business Conditions Index rose to 19.5 from the all-time low it registered at 4.3 in April. The US Dollar Index remains on track to close the sixth straight day in the negative territory near 97.70.

On Wednesday, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Switzerland will be watched closely by market participants. Investors expect the Swiss economy to contract by 2.2% on a quarterly basis in the first quarter. A worse-than-expected reading could cause markets to price a higher-probability of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) intervening in currency markets and lift USD/CHF.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9624
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.9609
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9696
Daily SMA50 0.9691
Daily SMA100 0.9683
Daily SMA200 0.9781
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9625
Previous Daily Low 0.9579
Previous Weekly High 0.9736
Previous Weekly Low 0.9602
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9597
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9607
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9583
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9558
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9537
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.963
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.965
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9676

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

