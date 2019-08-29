- Positive trade-related comments helped regain positive traction amid risk-on mood.
- Surging US bond yields/US GDP print underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
The USD/CHF pair gained some follow-through traction during the early North-American session and is currently placed at fresh weekly tops - around the 0.9840-45 region.
The pair quickly reversed an early dip to the 0.9800 handle and caught some fresh bids in reaction to some positive trade-related comments by the Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman, showing a willingness to resolve the trade issue via a calm attitude.
Trade optimism/USD strength supportive
The latest optimism triggered a fresh wave of global risk-on trade and was evident from strong up-move across global equities, which dented demand for perceived safe-haven currencies - like the Swiss Franc - and provided a goodish lift to the major.
Improving risk sentiment was further reinforced by a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which coupled with mostly inline US GDP report underpinned the US Dollar demand and remained supportive of the intraday positive momentum.
With Thursday up-move, the pair has now rallied around 130-pips from nearly two-week lows set earlier this week and also recovered last Friday's sharp intraday slide, albeit it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the recovery.
Market participants now look forward to Friday's US economic docket, which coupled with the incoming headlines on the US-China trade spat should play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.984
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.9816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9781
|Daily SMA50
|0.9824
|Daily SMA100
|0.9948
|Daily SMA200
|0.9954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9829
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9801
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9879
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9735
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.983
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9858
