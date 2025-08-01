USD/CHF climbs to near 0.8150 as Trump hits Switzerland with 39% tariff rate

- USD/CHF drifts higher to around 0.8145 in Friday’s early Asian session, up 0.22% on the day.
- Trump hit Switzerland with a 39% tariff rate.
- Traders will closely watch the US July employment report, which is due later on Friday.
The USD/CHF pair gathers strength to near 0.8145 during the early Asian session on Friday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) after the US President Donald Trump set a 39% tariff on goods from Switzerland. All eyes will be on the US July employment report, which will be released later on Friday.
The White House stated late Thursday that Trump will keep minimum global tariff rates at 10%, resisting prior suggestions he could raise the floor to 15% or higher. However, Trump has hammered Switzerland with a 39% tariff rate. The CHF is underperforming G-10 peers after a surprisingly high tariff rate was imposed on Switzerland.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to hold its benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 4.25%-4.5% at its July meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated during the press conferne that the US central bank has “made no decisions” about a potential policy change in September and it may take a bit to assess the effect of tariffs on consumer prices.
Traders will closely monitor the release of US employment data for July later on Friday. The US economy is expected to add 110K jobs in July, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to rise to 4.2% from 4.1% during the same period.
Additionally, the US Average Hourly Earnings is estimated to increase to 3.8% YoY in July from 3.7% in the previous reading. If the reports show weaker-than-expected outcomes, this might weigh on the USD and act as a headwind for the pair.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears remain in control
AUD/USD treaded water around its five-week lows in the 0.6430-0.6420 band on Thursday. Indeed, spot failed to recoup upward momentum after five consecutive daily drops on the back of rising US Dollar strength, boosted by strong data, trade fears, and Powell's hawkish rhetoric.
EUR/USD: Free-falling
EUR/USD managed to reverse a multi-day negative streak, clocking decent gains and revisiting the 1.1460 zone on Thursday. The pair’s recovery came despite the Greenback advanced marginally, extending its rally to new two-month peaks following renewed trade effervescence and investors’ assessment of the latest Fed gathering.
Gold faces some selling bias, confronts $3,300
Gold is now struggling to extend its rebound further north of the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The precious metal maintain its bullish bias in tandem with declining US yields across the spectrum and some tepid losses in the Greenback.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could accelerate losses below $3.00
Ripple (XRP) price is on the back foot, retracing slightly to trade at $3.09 on Thursday. An attempt to step above resistance at $3.32 failed, reflecting low demand retail and a shift in market sentiment, following Wednesday's United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.