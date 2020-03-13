USD/CHF climbs higher toward 0.9550, adds more than 200 pips for the week

- Broad USD strength allows the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
- US Dollar Index gains 2.6% on a weekly basis.
- Swiss government sets up $10.5 billion coronavirus aid package.
After retreating 0.9500 area during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/CHF pair gained traction and was last seen trading at 0.9545, adding 1.15% on a daily basis.
USD looks to finish the week on a strong footing
The broad-based USD strength in the second half of the day provided a boost to the pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which moved sideways near 97.50 for the majority of the day, pushed higher and advanced to its best level in two weeks at 98.78. At the moment, the index is up 1.1% on the day at 98.55 and looks to add 2.6% for the week.
Meanwhile, the strong performance of major European equity indexes made it difficult for the CHF to find demand. With investors eagerly waiting for the US to announce its coronavirus economic relief packaged, Wall Street's main indexes are also up around 4% on the day to reflect the upbeat mood.
On the other hand, Switzerland's government on Friday announced that it will make $10.5 billion available in immediate assistance to battle the negative impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9547
|Today Daily Change
|0.0108
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14
|Today daily open
|0.9439
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9632
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.9776
|Daily SMA200
|0.9825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|45000.4788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5556
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9318
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27810.5081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17190.5262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|-14999.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|-29999.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|-59999.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30000.7632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60000.5826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75000.6864
