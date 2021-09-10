USD/CHF climbs back closer to daily tops, up little around 0.9175 area

- USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying near mid-0.9100s and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive of the intraday uptick.
- Rallying US bond yields, along with hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the greenback.
The USD/CHF pair managed to recover around 25 pips from daily lows and moved to the top end of its daily trading, around the 0.9175 region during the early North American session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near mid-0.9100s and for now seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from four-week tops, around the 0.9235 region touched on Wednesday. A solid rebound in the global equity markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and extended some support to the USD/CHF pair.
The risk-on impulse triggered a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which along with expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement, helped limit the downside for the US dollar. This was seen as another factor that assisted the USD/CHF pair to gain positive traction and recover a part of the overnight losses.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. The market speculations were further fueled by hawkish comments from several Fed officials this week. Apart from this, Friday's release of hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index favours USD bulls.
According to the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the headline US PPI rose to 8.3% on a yearly basis in August from 7.8% in the previous month. This marked the largest advance since the 12-month data was first calculated in November 2010. On a monthly basis, the PPI decelerated to 0.7% from 1% in July.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for additional gains and a possible move back toward reclaiming the 0.9200 mark. Some follow-through buying might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 0.9235-40 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of the appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9156
|Daily SMA50
|0.9159
|Daily SMA100
|0.9113
|Daily SMA200
|0.9082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9161
|Previous Weekly High
|0.919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
