USD/CHF trades slightly higher on Friday, around 0.8060, up 0.15% at the time of writing. The pair remains on track for a weekly gain, supported by the persistent weakness of the US Dollar (USD) amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is heading toward its worst weekly performance since July, despite a modest rebound on Friday driven by firmer US Treasury yields. Investors continue to price in substantial monetary easing over the next 12 months. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the December meeting now stands at 85%, compared with less than 40% one month ago.

This dynamic is reinforced by dovish comments from several Fed officials and this week’s soft US Retail Sales data. Speculation within the National Economic Council (NEC), suggesting that Kevin Hassett may emerge as the leading candidate to replace Jerome Powell in May, also fuels expectations of a prolonged easing cycle through 2026. In this context, US Dollar rallies are likely to remain contained unless the macroeconomic backdrop shifts meaningfully.

In Switzerland, the Swiss Franc (CHF) lacks momentum following economic indicators that came in well below expectations. Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.5% (QoQ) in Q3, below the 0.4% contraction consensus and after a revision of the previous quarter to 0.2%. Growth YoY slowed to 0.5%, far below the previously reported 1.3%. The only positive signal came from the KOF Leading Indicator, which improved to 101.7 from 101.03, slightly above consensus. Still, the data confirms a slowdown in the Swiss economy, reinforcing expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) may keep its policy rate at 0.00% potentially through 2027, according to several analysts.

Overall, the environment continues to favour USD/CHF upside, although the pair remains sensitive to shifts in US monetary policy expectations.