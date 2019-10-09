USD/CHF: Bulls have eyes on a break into the 1.000s in pursuit of channel resistance

- USD/CHF has met a confluence of support as the US Dollar extends higher.
- Latest positioning data shows that CHF net shorts had been climbing for a third week.
- FOMC minutes at the top of the hour is next major risk.
USD/CHF has met a confluence of support as the US Dollar extends higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's Minutes today and US consumer Price Index tomorrow.
Currently, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9952 having travelled between 0.9915 and 0.9963, +0.23%. The DXY is trading on the 99 handle still, supported by the 21-day moving average with eyes set on the recent YTD highs and highest levels since 2017 of 99.67.
However, the Swiss franc may still have some fight left due to the current state of affairs with respect to geopolitical risks which tend to support the currency for its safe-haven appeal. However, the SNB has stated that it's always ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market when it is deemed necessary.
SNB has stated that it's always ready to intervene
The latest positioning data shows that CHF net shorts had been climbing for a third week, despite its safe-haven status, which likely means that the SNB has been recently intervening in the FX market which have distorted demand for the CHF, but equally, means that there is the potential of a buy-in should geopolitics continue to deteriorate and the scales are balanced in this respect firmly towards an escalation of risk-off themes, supportive of the CHF.
"We believe that the SNB will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market when it is deemed necessary. It will also use the exemption threshold, now subject to possible revision every month, as a monetary policy tool to influence money market conditions,"
analysts at ING Bank argued.
Meanwhile, the next risks for the pair in the very immediate future ar the FOMC minutes at the top of the hour.
FOMC minutes on the cards
The minutes from the September FOMC will be in focus today and scrutinized by the markets seeking some clarity on the Fed's thinking for the way forward following the Fed's decision to ease rates again at that meeting.
"More importantly, the minutes are also likely to shed light on the Fed's thinking about the recent surges in repo market rates. However, this has been partly addressed by Chair Powell, who stated on Tuesday that the Fed "will soon announce measures to add to the supply of reserves over time,""
analysts at TD Securities explained.
USD/CHF levels
The rising channel support meets the 50-day moving average and the price has bounced room there, currently rising through the 21-DMA and has sights on the top of the rising channel's resistance up at the 104 handle.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9953
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.9932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9931
|Daily SMA50
|0.9862
|Daily SMA100
|0.9884
|Daily SMA200
|0.9952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9959
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0028
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9904
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Stocks gain ground, yet trade talks let set to dominate sentiment
Global markets are performing relatively well today, with sentiment improving in the wake of a bearish overnight session. US blacklisting of Chinese companies and individuals certainly haven’t helped market sentiment around tomorrow's impending trade negotiations.