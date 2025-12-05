TRENDING:
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Pound found resistance at 207.35 area

  • Pound rally against the Yen stalled this week below the 207.35 resistance area.
  • FX intervention threats from Japanese authorities have provided some support to the Yen.
  • GBP/JPY price action is forming an ascending triangle pattern.
The Pound is in a positive trend against the Yen. The pair has rallied about 3.5% from early November lows, although the rally has stalled this week, with bulls failing to find follow-through beyond the 2076.35 area.

The fundamental context has been mixed. On the one hand, investors have been relieved by the tax-raising UK budget and the positive services activity figures released on Wednesday. 

On the other hand, the reiterating warnings of Japanese officials against excessive Yen weakness have kept Yen sellers on their toes. Earlier today, it was Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara who pledged to take the appropriate steps to protect the Yen against excessive and disorderly volatility.

Technical analysis: GBP/JPY is forming an ascending triangle below 207.35 

GBP/JPY Chart
GBP/JPY 4-Hour Chart

Recent price action shows the pair moving within an ascending triangle, with its top at the mentioned 207.35 level. Triangles are often continuation patterns, and in this case, it would point to a bullish outcome.

On the upside, above the mentioned 207.35 level, the target is the 2024 peak, which coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the November 20-26 rally at the 208.15 area. Further up, the 161.8% extension of the same cycle is at 209.15. The triangle’s measured target is at 210.30.

A bearish reaction, on the other hand, would find support at the base of the triangle, now at the 205.85 area ahead of the intraweek low of 205.20 and the November 21 low, at 204.30.

Japanese Yen Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.48%-0.83%-0.79%-0.23%-1.19%-0.69%-0.03%
EUR0.48%-0.35%-0.32%0.25%-0.71%-0.21%0.45%
GBP0.83%0.35%0.31%0.61%-0.36%0.14%0.80%
JPY0.79%0.32%-0.31%0.56%-0.42%0.09%0.75%
CAD0.23%-0.25%-0.61%-0.56%-1.01%-0.45%0.19%
AUD1.19%0.71%0.36%0.42%1.01%0.51%1.17%
NZD0.69%0.21%-0.14%-0.09%0.45%-0.51%0.66%
CHF0.03%-0.45%-0.80%-0.75%-0.19%-1.17%-0.66%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD turns south to test 1.1650 in European trading on Friday, facing rejection once again near seven-week highs. The pair, however, continues to draw support from persistent US Dollar selling bias, despite a cautious market mood. Traders now await the US September PCE inflation and UoM Consumer Sentiment data. 

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD sticks to a positive bias near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation and sentiment data due later in the day. In the meantime, broad-based US Dollar weakness helps the pair stay afloat. 

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold gains some positive traction on Friday, though it remains confined in the weekly range. Dovish Fed expectations continue to undermine the USD and lend support to the commodity. Bulls, however, might opt to wait for the US PCE Price Index before placing aggressive bets.

Pi Network: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges experience a surge in inflows. Technically, the pullback in PI risks further losses, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is flashing a sell signal. 

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey on Friday, and markets are bracing for a weak print. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 7% in November, while the Employment Change is forecast to come in flat after a nice gain in October.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network (PI) edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) experience a surge in inflows.

