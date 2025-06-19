USD/CHF is attempting a modest rebound from 0.8030, but remains below key resistance at 0.8350, keeping the broader downtrend intact, Société Générale's FX analysts note.
Downtrend intact below key resistance
"USD/CHF has experienced a steady downtrend after giving up the 50-DMA in February. It has carved out an interim trough near 0.8030, which has been revisited recently. The pair is staging a bounce after this test however it is still below the Moving Average."
"Multi-month descending trend line at 0.8350 is a short-term resistance. If the bounce peters out near this hurdle, the phase of decline may persist. Break below 0.8030 can lead to an extension in downtrend."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3400 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD remains subdued for the third consecutive session, trading near 1.3400 in the European session on Thursday. The pair faces headwinds from increased haven demand for the US Dollar, driven by escalating Middle East tensions. All eyes remain on the BoE policy announcements for a fresh direction.
EUR/USD holds downside to near 1.1450 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD holds the decline to near 1.1450 in European trading on Thursday. The Euro weakens against the Greenback amid the risk-off mood due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Traders await the speeches from the European Central Bank policymakers later on Thursday for fresh impetus.
Gold price bounces off one-week low as risk-off impulse offsets USD strength
Gold price reverses an early European session dip to a one-week low and currently trades around the $3,366-3,367 area, nearly unchanged for the day amid mixed fundamental cues. The Federal Reserve's hawkish pause on Wednesday assists the US Dollar to build on its recent recovery from a three-year low and contributes to the non-yielding yellow metal's intraday slide.
BoE set to leave interest rate alone as GBP reaches three-year high
The Bank of England (BoE) is set to reveal its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday, coinciding with its fourth rate-setting meeting of 2025. Market analysts anticipate that the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% after the reduction announced during the May 8 meeting.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.