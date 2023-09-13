USD/CHF attempts to extend gains above 0.8900, focus on US CPI

- USD/CHF consolidates above the previous gains ahead of US economic data.
- The rebound in US bond yields and market caution lift the US Dollar.
- Elevated inflation figures could further reinforce the potential of the pair.
USD/CHF trades sideways around 0.8920 during the early trading hours of the European session on Wednesday, attempting to extend gains on the second day. The pair is experiencing upward support due to the recovery in the US Dollar (USD).
US Dollar Index (DXY) retraces the losing streak, which assesses the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of the other major six currencies. Spot price beats higher at around 104.80.
Additionally, the improved US Treasury yields contributed support to underpin the USD/CHF pair, coupled with the market caution ahead of the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States (US). The yield on the US 10-year bond improved to 4.29% at the time of writing.
Higher inflation figures would be an added factor to the prevailing hawkish sentiment surrounding the odds of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) through the end of the year 2023.
Moreover, the expectation that the Fed will keep interest rates at higher levels for an extended period can help the Greenback to maintain higher levels. The USD strength can be attractive to bulls.
US CPI is expected to exhibit a 0.5% month-on-month improvement from the previous month's reading of 0.2%. Moreover, the Core CPI figure is anticipated to remain steady at 0.2%. These figures may provide a clearer picture of inflation scenarios in the US economy and can have a significant impact on market sentiment and trading decisions about the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8918
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8845
|Daily SMA50
|0.8775
|Daily SMA100
|0.8879
|Daily SMA200
|0.9048
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8934
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8833
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8963
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
