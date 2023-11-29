USD/CHF approaches multi-month lows after US GDP Revisions, Fed Begie book

- The USD/CHF is navigating towards the 0.8700 level, seeing a 0.45% loss.
- The pair tallied a 4-day losing streak, and indicators flash oversold conditions.
- Thomas Barkin from the Fed warned markets about further tightening and stubborn inflation.
- US Q3 GDP was revised upwards, but the Fed's Beige book remarked a slowdown in the US economic activity.
The USD/CHF pair has seen further losses in Wednesday's session, currently trading around 0.8730, its lowest since August. Such downward movement has been largely driven by a broad US weakness amid declines in the US Treasury yields. On the data front, the US revised its Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 5.2%, and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) beige book signalled that the American economy slowed up to November 18.
Regarding expectations on the Fed, Barkin's recent statements regarding the potential for another interest rate hike and doubts about achieving the desired inflation rate of 2% have unsettled the markets, dampening the excitement that followed the last US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The markets had previously been betting on the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its tightening cycle, which has significantly weakened the USD.
That being said, the bank still remains data-dependant, and before the December meeting, it will receive an additional Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a jobs report. On Thursday, the US will report on the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index from October, which investors will closely watch to continue placing their bets on the next Fed moves.
In the meantime, the US government bond yields erased some losses but are still weak. The 2-year rate stands at 4.64%, its lowest since July, and the 5 and 10-year yields are seen at 4.21% and 4.27%, respectively, at their lowest since September.
USD/CHF levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart reflect bearish momentum for the USD/CHF. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays oversold conditions, which traditionally signals a bear-dominated market, although could mean a reversal in the short term. This is reinforced by the asset's positioning below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), further supporting the idea that the bears are firmly in control in the longer-term perspective. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence's (MACD) rising red bars signal increased near-term selling momentum.
Support Levels: 0.8700, 0.8680, 0.8650.
Resistance Levels: 0.8800, 0.8850, 0.8890 (100-day SMA).
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.8782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8924
|Daily SMA50
|0.9004
|Daily SMA100
|0.8893
|Daily SMA200
|0.8977
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8819
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8875
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8811
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8888
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
