The USD/CHF pair gains positive traction for the fifth consecutive day and climbs to a nearly two-week high during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8065-0.8070 region, up nearly 0.10% for the day, and seem poised to appreciate further amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, advances to its highest level since late May on the back of less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. In fact, chances of another interest rate cut in December fell after the October FOMC meeting minutes showed on Wednesday that members were divided about how to proceed. This helps offset concerns about the weakening economic downturn led by the longest-ever US government shutdown and favors the USD bulls, validating the positive outlook for the USD/CHF pair.

Meanwhile, the markets reacted little to the recent US-Swiss trade deal amid the recent weak data, showing that Switzerland’s export-oriented economy contracted in the third quarter for the first time in over two years. Apart from this, a fresh wave of the global risk-on trade contributes to the safe-haven Swiss Franc's (CHF) relative underperformance and offers additional support to the USD/CHF pair. However, expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will keep its policy rate at 0% in December amid forecasts of rising inflation could limit CHF losses.

Furthermore, the USD bulls might opt to wait for the delayed release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for September before positioning for any further gains. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair remains to the upside. Even from a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move.