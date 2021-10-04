USD/CHF accelerates below 0.9300, faces two-week lows at 0.9215

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • US dollar's reversal from 0.9365 high accelerates below 0.9300.
  • The Swiss franc pares losses amid generalized dollar weakness.
  • USD/CHF: Confirmation above 0.9353.69 would support further rally – Credit Suisse.

The US dollar retreating sharply against the Swiss Franc on Monday. The pair has accelerated its reversal from the six-month highs at 0.9365 reached last week, breaking through 0.9300 to approach the bottom of the last two-weeks’ trading range, at 0.9215.

The US dollar loses ground with all eyes on US Payrolls data

The greenback has opened the week on a weak note and keeps retreating from last week's peak, with the investors wary about placing large US dollar bets ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls report, which is expected to clarify Federals Reserve’s next step, regarding the official announcement of their plan to start rolling back its bonds buying program.

The positive macroeconomic data, with US factory orders growing beyond expectations in August, showing a 2.1% increase against the 0.9% market consensus, has failed to cheer the USD. The US Dollar Index has extended its pullback from one-year highs at 94.50, back to levels below 94.00.

USD/CHF: Confirmation above 0.9356/69 would support further appreciation – Credit Suisse

From a broader perspective, the FX Analysis team at Credit Suisse observe further bullish potential on the pair if it manages to break through  0.9356/69: “With weekly MACD now accelerating higher, a break above the 0.9356/69 resistance would suggest a more important trending phase is beginning, with scope for 0.9473/97 next, with 0.9672 ultimately viewed as achievable by the end of the quarter.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9248
Today Daily Change -0.0062
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 0.931
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9246
Daily SMA50 0.9182
Daily SMA100 0.9141
Daily SMA200 0.9113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9338
Previous Daily Low 0.9282
Previous Weekly High 0.9368
Previous Weekly Low 0.9244
Previous Monthly High 0.9368
Previous Monthly Low 0.9116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9316
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9282
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9254
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9338
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9366
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9394

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower

EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower

EUR/USD is trading above 1.16, paring s small part of last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, Sino-American trade tensins, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits 1.36 as market mood improves

GBP/USD hits 1.36 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, extending its recovery despite Brexit concerns. The market mood has improved and the safe-haven dollar is on the back foot.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls challenging Fibonacci resistance

Gold bulls challenging Fibonacci resistance

Gold prices recovered sharply as investors rush into safety on equities slump. Market participants focused on US employment data, waiting for the Nonfarm Payrolls report. XAU/USD is poised to extend its advance in the near term, eyeing 1,777.75 resistance.

Gold News

Shiba Inu breaks out and SHIB targets $0.0000125

Shiba Inu breaks out and SHIB targets $0.0000125

Here's a brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Out analysts evaluate SHIB's trend now that it has broken through a key area of resistance.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory

Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures