USD/CAD weakens to below 1.3750 as traders assess US data releases

- USD/CAD softens to around 1.3740 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- Fed’s Waller said July rate cut justified by rising risks.
- US Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM in June, stronger than expected.
The USD/CAD pair trades in negative territory around 1.3740 during the early Asian session on Friday. The dovish remark from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials weighs on the US Dollar (USD). Traders brace for the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, followed by Building Permits and Housing Starts.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said late Thursday that he believes that the US central bank should reduce its interest rate target at the July meeting, citing mounting economic risks. Waller added that delaying cuts runs the risk of needing more aggressive action later. Dovish comments from Fed policymakers could undermine the Greenback against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
Financial markets are now pricing in a September starting date for rate cuts and Fed officials penciled in two reductions at their June meeting, according to Reuters.
On the other hand, stronger-than-expected US Retail Sales might help limit the USD’s losses. Data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday showed that the US Retail Sales rose by 0.6% MoM in June versus -0.9% prior. This figure came in below the market consensus of 0.1%. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales climbed 3.9% in June, compared to a rise of 3.3% in May.
Meanwhile, a decline in Crude Oil prices could drag the commodity-linked Loonie lower in the near term. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US and lower crude oil prices tend to have a negative impact on the CAD value.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces formidable resistance around 0.6600
AUD/USD resumed its weekly pullback on Thursday, this time accelerating its losses to the 0.6450 region on the back of the stronger US Dollar, while disheartening prints from the Australian labour market also contributed to the sour mood around the Aussie.
EUR/USD: Losses could pick up pace below 1.1470
EUR/USD remained on the back foot and slipped back to fresh multi-week lows near 1.1550 on Thursday, always in response to the improved sentiment surrounding the Greenback, which in turn extended its upside momentum on the back of firmer data from key fundamentals.
Gold trades with modest losses near $3,340
Gold remains in auto-pilot around the $3,340 zone per troy ounce as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The yellow metal's negative trend stems from the extra improvement in the dollar, rising US yields, and some relief from trade concerns.
XRP price just 5% from record high as Ripple eyes Dubai's tokenized real estate market
Ripple's (XRP) uptrend paces toward new all-time highs, but is trading at around $3.25 on Thursday, after a remarkable recovery from a support level tested at $2.80 on Tuesday.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.