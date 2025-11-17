USD/CAD treads water above 1.4000 ahead of Canadian CPI data

The Canadian Dollar holds marginal gains against a firmer US Dollar on Monday, but the USD/CAD remains trading back and forth within the last few days’ trading range, with downside attempts held above the 1.4000 level and bulls capped below 1.4050.



Most currency pairs are trading within recent ranges, with the US Dollar slightly favoured by the cautious market mood, as investors bid their time ahead of the release of a slew of delayed US data, which might shed some more light on the US economic outlook and the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy decisions.

Canadian CPÎ is expected to have eased in October

The focus today is on the Canadian Consumer Prices Index (CPI) report. Consumer inflation is expected to have ticked up to 0.2% in October, from 0.1% in September, although the yearly rate is seen slowing down to 2.1% from the previous month’s 2.4% reading.

In the US, the New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State Manufacturing Index is expected to show that business conditions in the sector deteriorated moderately, to a 6.0 reading in November from last month’s 10.

At a later time, the US Census Bureau will release the US Construction Spending from August, the first of a slew of delayed macroeconomic reports. August's data is expected to show a 0.1% decline following an identical contraction in the previous month.

Economic Indicator Consumer Price Index (MoM) The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Mon Nov 17, 2025 13:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% Source: Statistics Canada