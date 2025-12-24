EUR/JPY declines to near 183.60 as Japan’s intervention threats boost Yen

The EUR/JPY pair trades 0.27% lower to near 183.60 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The pair faces selling pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) outperforms across the board, following strong remarks from Japan’s Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama signaling the possibility of intervention against excessive one-sided moves.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.16% -0.31% -0.11% -0.12% -0.08% -0.05% EUR 0.03% -0.13% -0.31% -0.09% -0.10% -0.05% -0.02% GBP 0.16% 0.13% -0.17% 0.06% 0.05% 0.09% 0.12% JPY 0.31% 0.31% 0.17% 0.23% 0.21% 0.24% 0.28% CAD 0.11% 0.09% -0.06% -0.23% -0.03% 0.00% 0.06% AUD 0.12% 0.10% -0.05% -0.21% 0.03% 0.05% 0.04% NZD 0.08% 0.05% -0.09% -0.24% -0.01% -0.05% 0.03% CHF 0.05% 0.02% -0.12% -0.28% -0.06% -0.04% -0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

On Tuesday, Japan's FM Katayama said, “Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen.” She added that the government will take “appropriate action against excessive moves.”

Market experts believe that the time period around Christmas and the New Year could be ideal for Japan’s intervention, assuming that liquidity from retail participants and institutions remains lower in the period.

Japan’s Katayama has underscored the need for a stealth intervention to support the Yen, which faced intense selling pressure, following the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday. The BoJ raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75% while keeping the door open for further monetary tightening. The major reason behind Yen’s fall was the absence of clarity from the BoJ on how much and when there will be another interest rate hike.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) underperforms in the Asian session amid lower investor participation ahead of Christmas Eve. The FX market is broadly expected to remain lacklustre due to a holiday-elongated week.

On the monetary policy front, European Central Bank (ECB) officials have signaled that there is no need of monetary policy adjustment in the near term as inflation is expected to remain close to the 2% target in the medium term.