TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Holds near 1.1800 after pulling back from three-month highs

  • EUR/USD hit a three-month high of 1.1808 on Wednesday.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index sits at 71, signaling overbought conditions that may cap near-term upside.
  • The initial support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.1745.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Holds near 1.1800 after pulling back from three-month highs
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/USD holds gains for the third successive session, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 71 (overbought), which could temper immediate upside as momentum stretches. An RSI overbought status would favor consolidation phases before trend resumption.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises above the 50-day EMA, and spot holds north of both, reinforcing a bullish bias. The longer average is turning higher, underscoring improving trend conditions. Short-term momentum remains firm while the positive EMA alignment persists.

The EUR/USD pair tests the psychological level of 1.1800, followed by the three-month high of 1.1808, which was recorded on December 24. A break above this confluence resistance area would open the doors toward the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.1880, followed by 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.

On the downside, the EUR/USD pair could find its immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 1.1745, aligned with the lower ascending channel boundary around 1.1740. A break below the channel would undermine short-term momentum, exposing the pair to a test of the 50-day EMA near 1.1660. Further downside could see prices retest the three-week low at 1.1589, set on December 1.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.01%-0.12%-0.22%-0.09%-0.08%-0.05%-0.05%
EUR-0.01%-0.14%-0.22%-0.10%-0.09%-0.06%-0.06%
GBP0.12%0.14%-0.08%0.04%0.05%0.08%0.08%
JPY0.22%0.22%0.08%0.14%0.14%0.16%0.17%
CAD0.09%0.10%-0.04%-0.14%-0.00%0.02%0.04%
AUD0.08%0.09%-0.05%-0.14%0.00%0.03%-0.01%
NZD0.05%0.06%-0.08%-0.16%-0.02%-0.03%0.00%
CHF0.05%0.06%-0.08%-0.17%-0.04%0.00%-0.00%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds near 1.1800 after pulling back from three-month highs

EUR/USD holds near 1.1800 after pulling back from three-month highs

EUR/USD holds gains for the third successive session, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 71 (overbought), which could temper immediate upside as momentum stretches. An RSI overbought status would favor consolidation phases before trend resumption.

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 as BoE signals gradual easing

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 as BoE signals gradual easing

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling strengthens against the Greenback on expectations that the Bank of England will follow a gradual monetary easing path in 2026.  

Gold: Record rally sustains near $4,500 on safe-haven flows

Gold: Record rally sustains near $4,500 on safe-haven flows

Gold sustains the record-setting rally near $4,500 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The Israel-Iran conflict and the escalating US-Venezuela tensions boost safe-haven flows into Gold. Furthermore, US Q3 GDP data fails to lift the US Dollar amid growing bets for two Fed rate cuts in 2026, underpinning the non-yielding bullion. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face downside risks as breakout attempts falter

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face downside risks as breakout attempts falter

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple continue to trade in red on Wednesday as recent breakout attempts lose momentum near key resistance levels. BTC failed to reclaim the $90,000, ETH slipped below $3,000, while XRP faced rejection near $1.96.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Dogecoin ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Dogecoin ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Dogecoin extends its decline as risk-off sentiment dominates across the crypto market. DOGE’s derivatives market remains weak amid suppressed futures Open Interest and perpetual funding rate.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers