USD/CAD trades with positive bias around 1.4300; upside seems limited ahead of Canadian CPI

- USD/CAD attracts some buyers on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps the upside for the pair.
- Canadian CPI eyed for some impetus ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to over a one-week low, around the 1.4275 region touched the previous day. Spot prices now look to build on the intraday move up beyond the 1.4300 round figure, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The US Dollar (USD) stages a modest recovery from its lowest level since October 2024 amid some repositioning trade ahead of this week's key central bank event risks, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, still seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates several times this year.
Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices remain close to a two-week top set on Monday amid the risk of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which could impact supply. This, along with positive news coming out of the US-Canada trade talks last week should underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to capping the USD/CAD pair, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and opt to wait for the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from Canada. This, along with second-tier US macro data, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold refreshes all-time highs above $3,000 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price is reneweing record highs beyond $3,000 early Tuesday on intensifying geopolitical Middle East tensions. Israel resumes military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. Further US-Iran tensions add to the latest leg up in the safe-haven Gold.
AUD/USD trades with caution below 0.6400 amid MiIddle East tensions
AUD/USD has paused its upsurge, trading with caution in Tuesday's Asian trading. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines amid intensifying geopolitical risks in the Middle East, reducing the appeal of the higher-yielding Aussie. Meanwhile, the US Dollar finds its feet due to risk aversion.
USD/JPY sits at two-week high near 149.50 as US Dollar finds demand
USD/JPY sits at two-week high near 149.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday as renewed Middle East geopolitical jitters revive the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. However, further upside appears elusive amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations and rising trade tensions.
Solana price faces 50-day resistance as SOL futures debut on CME Group with $5M volume on fifth anniversary
Solana stagnated around the $128 mark on Monday despite multiple bullish catalysts. The recent SOL unlocks by Alameda Research, ahead of FTX creditor repayments, have created a persistent bearish overhang since early March.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.