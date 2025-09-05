- USD/CAD drifts lower on Friday as Fed rate cut bets continue to undermine the USD.
- Trade uncertainties and subdued Oil prices might keep a lid on gains for the Loonie.
- Traders now look forward to the crucial employment details from the US and Canada.
The USD/CAD pair extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3800s, or an over one-week high, and attracts some follow through sellers on Friday. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a four-day winning streak and currently trade just below the 1.3800 mark as traders keenly await the crucial monthly employment details.
The popularly known US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is due for release later during the North American session and will play an important role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics. This, along with Canadian monthly jobs data, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair and produce short-term trading opportunities heading into the weekend.
In the meantime, the growing acceptance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs in September and deliver at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts by the year-end keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. However, trade-related uncertainties might cap the upside for the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
In fact, US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court for an immediate hearing in hopes of overturning an appeals court ruling that deemed most of his tariffs illegal. Furthermore, Trump said that his administration would impose tariffs on semiconductor imports from firms not moving production to the US, as it begins renegotiating the US-Mexico-Canada free trade deal.
Apart from this, subdued Crude Oil prices might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to limiting losses for the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices seem poised to register modest weekly gains and remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics.
Economic Indicator
Net Change in Employment
The Net Change in Employment released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of people in employment in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and indicates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 05, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 7.5K
Previous: -40.8K
Source: Statistics Canada
Canada’s labor market statistics tend to have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar, with the Employment Change figure carrying most of the weight. There is a significant correlation between the amount of people working and consumption, which impacts inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rate decisions, in turn moving the C$. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be CAD bullish, with currency markets usually reacting steadily and consistently in response to the publication.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1650 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1650 in the European session on Friday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which could significantly influence the US Dollar's valuation.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3450 after the data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose more than expected in July. In the second half of the day, the August employment report from the US could ramp up market volatility.
Gold stabilizes near $3,550 as focus shifts to NFP
Gold holds steady at around $3,550 after snapping a seven-day winning streak on Thursday. XAU/USD remains within a touching distance of the record-high it set earlier in the week as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the key jobs data from the US.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple finds support around its critical level. The top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.