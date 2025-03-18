USD/CAD trades cautiously below 1.4300 after hotter-than-expected Canadian inflation report

- USD/CAD struggles below 1.4300 as Canada’s CPI rose at a robust pace in February.
- Canadian CPI rose to 2.6% on year, the highest level seen since June 2024.
- The US Dollar rebounds as investors turn cautious ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to hold the key support of 1.4270 in the North American session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair faces selling pressure after the release of the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for February, which showed that price pressures accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace.
In the 12 months to February, the Canadian CPI rose at a faster pace of 2.6%, compared to estimates of 2.1% and the January reading of 1.9%. Month-on-month CPI grew at a robust pace of 1.1%, against expectations of 0.6% and the former reading of 0.1%. Significant acceleration in inflationary pressures indicates the aggressive monetary expansion stance adopted by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in the last few months is finally working.
BoC’s preferred core CPI – which excludes eight volatile items – accelerated at a strong pace to 2.7 on year from 2.1% in January. On a monthly basis, the underlying inflation data rose by 0.7%.
A fresh resurge in Canadian inflationary pressures could lead to a pause in the BoC’s aggressive policy-easing stance for some time. The BoC has reduced borrowing rates from 5% to 2.75% in the last nine months.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) attracts some bids as investors turn cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rebounds after discovering buying interest near the five-month low of 103.20.
The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. Therefore, market participants will pay close attention to the Fed’s dot plot and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which indicates interest rates, inflation, and the economic outlook.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold rallies to new record-high above $3,030
Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and extends its rally to a new record-high above $3,030 in the American session on Tuesday. Israel resumed military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. All eyes now remain on the Trump-Putin call.
EUR/USD retreats from fresh 2025 highs, flirts with 1.0900
EUR/USD retreats from the multi-month high set above 1.0950 earlier in the day and tests 1.0900. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar (USD) holds its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD turns south after testing 1.3000
After reaching its highest level since early November above 1.3000, GBP/USD loses its traction and declines toward 1.2950 on Tuesday. The US Dollar makes a strong comeback and weighs on the pair, helped by upbeat local data and the souring risk mood ahead of this week's key central bank meetings.
Trump-Putin talks raise hopes of a ceasefire – Middle East risk returns
The prospective end to the Russia-Ukraine war has traders excited for a more positive growth outlook in Europe going forward, with heavily industrialised nations such as Germany having suffered under the weight of elevated energy costs in recent years.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.