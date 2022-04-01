- USD/CAD holds in bearish territory ahead of the NFP data.
- The BoC will be in focus for the month of April.
USD/CAD is trading near flat on the day within the bearish territory on the daily chart, consolidating nearer-term ahead of the US session's Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar has steadied against its US counterpart while investors cheered Canada's potential combination of increased government spending and interest rate hikes. On the other hand, the price of oil has taken a nosedive this week on the back of US President Joe Biden launching the largest release ever from the US emergency oil reserve.
One of Canada's major exports, oil, has fallen nearly 9% lower to fall below $100 a barrel. The move has seen the loonie fall from its strongest intraday level in nearly five months at 1.2427. For March, it was up 1.5%, while it has advanced 1.2% since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada will be back in focus now that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's surprise political deal this month could lead to an increase in spending that further fuels inflation. The Bank of Canada is expected to hike its key interest rate in half-percentage-point increments. The April 13 meeting is therefore in focus.
Meanwhile, the Nonfarm Payrolls is coming up. ''Employment likely continued to advance in March following two strong reports averaging +580k in Jan and Feb,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''That said, we expect some of that boost to fizzle, though to a still firm job growth pace of +350k. Indeed, job gains should lead to a new drop in the unemployment rate to a post-COVID low of 3.7%. We also expect wage growth to slow to a still firm 0.3% MoM pace.''
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2498
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2649
|Daily SMA50
|1.2683
|Daily SMA100
|1.2694
|Daily SMA200
|1.2617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2533
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2464
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2466
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2507
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2605
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye a 61.8% Fibo target
EUR/USD is flat on the session so far as economic uncertainties from the Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy and Russia's intervention in Ukraine keeps the US dollar underpinned. This is leaving a bearish prospect on the chats for the euro.
GBP/USD stuck around 1.3150 as DXY strengthens on a downbeat market mood
GBP/USD is auctioning around 1.3150 ahead of the US NFP. Risk-off impulse has improved the safe-haven appeal. An outperformance of the UK’s GDP has failed to underpin the sterling against the greenback.
Gold pivoting around critical $1,935 barrier ahead of NFP
Gold price has kicked off a new quarter on a positive note, consolidating the recent recovery ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. This week’s corrective pullback in the US Treasury yields across the curve has boded well for the non-yielding gold.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Three reasons for a downside surprise, triggering dollar buy opportunity Premium
Three times a charm? Probably not. After Nonfarm Payrolls figures surprised to the upside in both January and February, the report for March could fall short of estimates. That would knock down the dollar, but probably only temporarily.