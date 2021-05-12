An appreciable CPI beat imposed a rather swift knee-jerk reaction in FX, that has been mostly faded. As long as US real yields remain contained due to a very patient Fed, the USD is likely to remain soggy. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is likely to trade with a heavy tone – given a backdrop of a hawkish Bank of Canada and its sensitivity to BEs being the highest in the G10. 1.20 is now the main downside attractor, according to economists at TD Securities.
The total CPI was +0.8% MoM in April
“The CPI rose 0.8% MoM in April, with core up 0.9% MoM, much stronger than expected. The YoY readings rose to 4.2% total/3.0% core, boosted by base effects as well as the latest MoM data.”
“The CAD has persistently held a strong positive correlation with breakevens. Against a backdrop of a hawkish BoC, we're inclined to think that USD/CAD will trade heavy with the September 2017 pivot (1.2062) already having been challenged.”
“1.20 will be the main downside attractor and represents key psychological support. The market may be hesitant to break that threshold out of a false hope that Governor Macklem will try to jawbone the currency lower in a speech tomorrow.”
“As long as US real yields remain contained – as they likely will given a very patient Fed – the USD is unlikely to hold onto gains post CPI.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD dips under 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%.
Gold: All eyes turn to inflation data for gold's next big move
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1830, unable to clear a minor resistance near $1836 despite a pause in the US dollar’s advance. That barrier appears to be the horizontal 50-SMA on the hourly sticks.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.