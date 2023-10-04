USD/CAD: The technical risk of a correction could raise – Scotiabank

USD/CAD holds in narrow range around 1.37. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Support 1.3675/80, Resistance 1.3735/40
Firm jobs data Friday may add to market conviction around another hike and should add to CAD support.
It remains to be seen where the market closes out the day but an inside range session or ‘doji’ candle signal would support the idea of a stall out in the USD rise and raise the technical risk of a correction.
Intraday support is 1.3675/1.3680. Resistance is 1.3735/1.3740.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector increased at a much softer pace than expected in September, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2150 as USD continues to weaken
GBP/USD extended its daily rebound and advanced beyond 1.2150 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under bearish pressure after ADP reported that private sector employment rose by only 89,000 in September, allowing the pair to continue to push higher.
Gold holds above $1,820 as US yields retreat
Gold price erased its daily losses and stabilized slightly above $1,820 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from the multi-year high it set at 4.9% and helped XAU/USD find support. Markets eye key data releases from the US.
Yield Protocol announces closure amid weak demand and regulatory challenges
Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations. The closure of the lending platform comes as a result of weak demand and increased regulatory scrutiny.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity Premium
What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses.