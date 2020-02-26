USD/CAD testing the 1.3305 area again, after hitting a fresh low near 1.3265

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/CAD post modest gains on Wednesday remains in recent range. 
  • Dollar supported by modestly higher yields. 
  • US data: new home sales rise above expectations in January. 

The USD/CAD pair is trading back at the 1.3300 area after hitting a fresh daily low at 1.3271. Overall, the pair continues to trade sideways, unable to make a run beyond 1.3305. The improvement in risk sentiment and higher crude oil prices limited the upside on Wednesday. 

Equity prices in Wall Street are recovering. The Dow Jones lost nearly 900 points yesterday and today gains 1.30%. Investors appear to see an opportunity after the sharp decline in prices. The key driver continues to be the spread of the coronavirus. The list of countries with infected patients rose further. 

US bond yields bounce to the upside. The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped on Tuesday to a record low and currently stand at 1.34%. The move in the bond market offered support to the greenback. The DXY is rising on Wednesday after falling during three consecutive days. Data from the US came in better-than-expected. New Home Sales rose 7.9% in January to an annual rate of 764K, above the 710K of market consensus. 

Crude oil prices erased losses over the last hours, with the WTI barrel rising back to the $50 area from one-year lows. The move pushed USD/CAD to 1.3270 but the momentum in the Loonie did not last and the pair rose back to the 1.3305 area. 

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD is trading sideways in the range between 1.3305 and 1.3265. A consolidation above 1.3310 would likely clear the way to more gains, targeting the February high at 1.3328. On the flip side, below 1.3265 the next support stands at 1.3240.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.329
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3263
Daily SMA50 1.3152
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3213
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3306
Previous Daily Low 1.3267
Previous Weekly High 1.328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3291
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3282
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.325
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3327
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm

EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears

GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears

GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie

Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie

Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.

Read more

Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region

Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region

Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures